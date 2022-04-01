Family of 1997 cold case murder victim relieved for new arrest from DNA hit

Until now the death of Sonya Dockery was a 24-year-old cold case but to Dockery's family her death was never just a case to be solved. That's why they are speaking out tonight after learning a 55-year-old man has been charged with her homicide.

Johnny Yenshaw was arrested and accused of her murder through DNA found on Dockery - and today he faced a judge.

"I didn't think I'd ever see the day my mom's murderer got put away, ever," said Jonathan Curry. "I was 2 years old when she died - 25 years ago."

Sonya Dockery was just 33 years old when her body was found in the area of Sussex Street near James Couzens Service Drive in Detroit.

Her son created a production company called 7133 in her honor - using the number 71 for his grandmother who died at that age - and 33 for his mom.



"You spend 25 years wishing you could have a mother to say Happy Mother's Day, or happy birthday to you, or just so many Christmases, so many things I never got to share with my mother," he said.

The murder happened back in December of 1997. Police say strangulation marks were found on Sonya's neck.

Related: DNA under fingernails in 1997 murder leads to new arrest for cold case

"It's been very hard and very difficult on the family," said Lachelle Dockery, Sonya's sister.

But there was never an arrest until now, more than 2 decades after the crime - but her family says Sonya was never forgotten in their minds. They pushed police to take a second look.



"I reached out and said can you reopen this case? And they did that, and here we are today," Lachelle said. "I just want to thank everybody."

"The level of DNA under the fingernails is really significant," said Carin Goldfarb, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in court today.

Sonya Dockery, left, Johnny Yenshaw

Not only a significant amount - but according to the prosecution, evidence of a murder.

"The evidence is consistent with her struggling against someone who was assaulting her," Goldfarb added.

Yenshaw's attorney says the suspect was as shocked as anyone to hear he was being held responsible for sonya's death. They argue he has had a clean record since 1998 and is innocent of this charge as well.

Advertisement

The judge in this case says there was enough evidence to hold Yenshaw without bond at least until the next court appearance later this month.

