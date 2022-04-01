DNA under fingernails in 1997 murder leads to new arrest for cold case

A 1997 cold case involving the murder of Sonya Dockery could be one step closer to being solved.

There are new developments in a Detroit cold case from 1997 when a woman was found strangled to death on the city's west side. Now, 25-years later, there has been an arrest in the case.

On Friday the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Officer announced that 51-year old Johnny Yenshaw of Detroit was charged in connection with Dockery’s homicide. She was just 33-years old.

"Mr. Yenshaw’s DNA is supposedly discovered now, so he’s being charged," said Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath.

"She was a prostitute allegedly according to the investigator's report," said Attorney Carin Goldfarb, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"Yes she may have engaged in sex with men but she died and somebody killed her," said Heath.

On December 1st in 1997 Detroit police responded to the area of the James Couzens Service Drive and Sussex Street and located Dockery who was deceased with strangulation marks in her neck.

The prosecutor’s office says there is DNA evidence.

"The level of DNA under her fingernails is really significant, we're not talking about (evidence swabs), but we're talking about a struggle that’s a significant DNA from the defendant under her fingernails." Goldfarb.

But that’s the only place the prosecutor’s office said Yenshaw’s DNA was found

"His DNA was on petroleum jelly located right next to her," Goldfarb said.

Despite the prosecutor’s statements Yenshaw’s attorney requested a bond for her client.

"We are requesting a personal bond even though it is a homicide case," the defense attorney said. "We can ask for a tether but this incident happened in 1997 and he’s had no contact or convictions since 1998."

But the judge believed the DNA evidence was key

"There’s enough to cause me to believe there’s a significant amount of evidence in this case that I need to remand to protect the community and I’m going to do so at this time," said Ramsey-Heath.

There is no bond for Yenshaw. His next court date is set for April 18th.

Sonya Dockery, left, Johnny Yenshaw

