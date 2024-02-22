Family of 5 that jumped from window to escape devastating house fire, gifted new home

Thursday brought a new home and a beautiful moment for a family that’s endured an ugly struggle.

To fully understand the joy, you have to go back to the fire that destroyed a Highland Park family’s home last month.

Brandon Lightsey, Sharon Mayhawk, and their three young daughters jumped from a second-floor window to escape.

They lost everything and didn’t have insurance. Lightsey still hobbles around on crutches as he recovers. But finally, there’s a reason to smile now.

"I’m feeling proud and blessed, my family now has a place to stay," he said.

FOX 2: "What’s the emotion behind the tears?"

"Joy, peace," said Mayhawk. "Security, I guess."

Two weeks ago Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries reached out to FOX 2 about helping the family.

For the next two years — Brandon, Sharon, and their children will stay at the furnished three-bedroom home and only have to pay utilities.

The couple toured the turnkey home on Thursday.

They saw the beds and rooms full of toys for the kids.

"We wanted to make sure that the house was retrofitted to fit them as their own family," said Dr. Chad Audi, Rescue Mission CEO.

FOX 2: "What does it say about Detroit that all of you all have come together to help this one family?"

"Detroit is a unique place, everybody loves everybody," Audi said. "And when they see there is a need, everybody rises up. They’ve never failed us."

Thursday was a housewarming party like no other. Several elected officials and city leaders showed up and shared in the celebration — including Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington who presented a gift.

"There's about six or seven gift cards in here for Target," he said, handing them to the couple.

"It made all of us emotional. To see them and the emotion - the happiness to the point where they’re in tears," Washington said. "To know that we care about them, it makes our heart warm."

FOX 2: "What was the first thing that went through your mind?"

"This can’t be happening. I can’t believe it," Lightsey said. "I was trying to hold it in, but I love it. I love what you guys have done here."

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries will continue to work with the couple - a fresh start for a family searching for a blessing.