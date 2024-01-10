Family of 5 request help after losing everything in Highland Park house fire

After losing all their belongings in a house fire, escaping through a second-story window, and sustaining injuries – a family of five is in need of assistance.

The fire took place on Monday, January 1, at a four-unit apartment building on Tuxedo Street in Highland Park.

Brandon Lightsey, Sharon Mayhawk, and their three young children are still trying to recover – physically, mentally, and financially.

"As we were winding down for the evening with hopes of a prosperous 2024, our family home caught fire," the family's GoFundMe campaign states. "We had to jump out the second story window at the very back of the home where the fire trapped us."

Their 3-year-old daughter discovered flames in one of the bedrooms, the couple said. Lightsey sprung into action. He jumped out first, broke his foot, and later needed emergency surgery.

"If it wasn’t for him, there was no way we would’ve gotten out of there," Mayhawk said. "No way possible."

Through the pain, Lightsey then caught the children –all under 6-years-old– after Mayhawk dropped them, one by one.

Mayhawk also sustained a foot injury once she jumped out of the window herself.

"The entire time, I’m just thinking about us making it out of this alive," Lightsey said.

Related article

"The way it happened, god was really there because his sister was asleep downstairs," Mayhawk added. "Him bumping around upstairs and us scrambling, that woke her up. That essentially saved her life as well."

On Wednesday, Highland Park’s mayor and fire chief held a press conference to help get the community to rally around the family.

"I just want the citizens to know that it would be greatly appreciated if they could come out and help with whatever they need so they can restart their lives," said Mayor Glenda McDonald during the event.

Detroit fire crews have been criticized by Highland Park's fire chief for how they handled this house fire. While the incident was in Highland Park, DFD was the first to respond but did not stick around to finish the job.

"We’re part of a mutual aid agreement. We have never broken the mutual aid agreement, so it’s still in place," Fire Chief Erik Hollowell said early January. "So, I'm not really sure why that fire, for some reason, the chief chose to pull the line out like that."

During Wednesday's conference, Hollowell also spoke about DFD's controversial decision, which was made to free the crew up for another possible emergency in Detroit.

Since the fire took place, Hollowell and Detroit's fire commissioner, Charles Simms, have met.

"He and I spoke about the mutual aid agreement that we have and has been in place all these years. We’re going to tweak it to fit our needs and make sure this problem never, ever happens again," Hollowell said. "The crew, they did what they were told. My issue is not with the crew. My issue is with the Detroit fire chief for the way they handled that fire scene from the time we arrived."

Anyone able to donate to the family's GoFundMe can do so here.

"I think this is a life-changing situation mentally, physically for us," Lightsey said. "I feel like it is bringing us closer together."