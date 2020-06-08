Family of Black teen beaten with bicycle lock in racial attack says he has broken jaw

"I'm just sick of it. I'm really sick of it," said Jason Freelon. "What you did was so out of pocket. So disrespectful."

Freelon watched his cousin lie lifeless in a Monroe County Park - while the man he says was responsible is now facing felony charges.

Eighteen-year-old Devin Freelon Jr. was beaten with a bike lock investigators say, by 42-year-old Lee Mouat, Jr. of Newport.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the racially motivated attack happened Sunday afternoon at Sterling State Park in Monroe.

Devin's cousin, Jason Freelon says Devin and others had been listening to rap music near a parking lot when a man, identified as Mouat, came over to them complaining about the music and yelling racial slurs.



"He was drunk and intoxicated. He ran over to his truck and got a bicycle chain and then on the bicycle chain there's like, it's like a lock," Freelon said. "Before I could blink my eyes, he hit my cousin."

Freelon says he tried to calm the situation - but it wasn't working.

"He tried to take a swing at me but he missed. And then he also threatened my cousin to hit them with a car. Are you serious?"

Jason says Devin had blood gushing from his face and then, appeared to be losing consciousness.



"To see my cousin almost lifeless right there in my eyes. It was a shocker," he said.

Devin's family says the teen lost three of his teeth, he has a deep cut in his mouth and a broken jaw. A donation page has been set up to help with his medical bills.



The Monroe community on Monday demanded justice for Devin by protesting.



"It was hate and it was scary to see for everyone involved," said Adrianna, a cousin of Devin.

Lee Mouat Jr. is now charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon and ethnic intimidation. His bond is set at $100,000.

"He has to pay for what he did," Jason said. "This has to stop. This has to stop."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for dental work for the victim. It has already reached over $11,000 in donations.