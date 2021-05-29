Family of Danny Fenster ask people to call their local officials to help bring their son home

Journalist Danny Fenster has been detained in Myanmar, and his family is asking for help.

"All I know is there have been no charges filed against him," says Buddy Fenster Danny's father.

For the past three years, Fenster has been working as an editor for Frontier magazine in the Southeast country of Myanmar.

"We knew it was risky. Danny likes to speak the truth and write the truth. He knew the risks I think but never thought like this," says Rose, Danny's mother.

Fenster's parents say the last time they spoke to their son was two weeks ago, and he told them that the situation was deteriorating and other journalists were leaving the country.

His mother says Danny was planning on surprising their family by coming home to see them and his 95-year-old grandmother.

The Fensters say they are asking people to contact their local elected officials to try and help bring their son home.

"Just keep bringing his name up and keep demanding that he gets released and sent home," says Buddy.

You can stay updated on Danny's story on the Bring Danny Home Facebook page.