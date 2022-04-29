Family of Detroit father murdered inside home has waited 8 years for justice

It has been eight years since a Detroit father of two was shot and killed - and his family is not giving up hope in their search for justice.

"I just miss my baby - I do," said Valeria Walker.

For the last eight years, Valeria Walker has thought about her son Deante Walker every day. The 29-year-old had a passion for cars and worked as a mechanic.

He was never shy about sharing his skills with the Detroit community.

"He helped other people, he loves to help people when they had car problems whatever it was - he was there to give them a helping hand in need of a friend," she said.

Back in 2014 Deante's life came to a devastating end inside his home on Fischer near Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side.

"Deante Walker answered the door, someone entered their home and decided to murder him by gunshot," said Anthony Jones of Crime Stoppers.

Deante is remembered as a loving dad to his children.

"He has two children, the ages are now she’s 17, the other one, she'll be 10 on the 4th of May - it’s affecting them really terribly," Walker said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to bring Deante's family justice. They are offering $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and you will remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Valeria has a message for who is responsible for her family's eight years of heartache.

"Just turn yourself in," she said. "Give us some closure, give your family some closure. That’s all I want."

