Family of former FOX 2 reporter Kathy Walsh plan global yoga Zoom-athon to fight Huntington's Disease

Kathy Walsh spent years reporting at FOX 2 when it was Eyewitness News - then she received a life altering diagnosis of Huntington's Disease.

The disease affects the brain and body movement - but Kathy still does yoga and her family hopes you will do it too. You can raise money to help fight this disease and you don't even have to leave your house.

"We're here to try to pull off a global virtual yoga Zoomathon on Saturday the 27th," said Don Peasley, Kathy's husband.

Peasley is the president of the Michigan chapter of The Huntington's Disease Society of America. He is also a yoga instructor, as well as the husband of former TV 2 reporter Kathy Walsh who suffers from the degenerative neurological condition, that has no cure.

"She's into the mid, to mid-late stages," he said. "We've got cognitive issues; we've got physical issues. She still does yoga."

And Yoga in the Park at Shain Park in Birmingham is a huge fundraiser for the Michigan chapter - raising money for support groups, research, and so much more. But this year - it was on the verge of being cancelled because of COVID-19.

"The day that we got the memo I was feeling down," Don said. "My son said, 'Dad, you've been teaching yoga classes online for two months, why don't you just take this thing online and make it bigger?'"

And that's exactly what they're doing They are rolling out 10 classes this Saturday for all ages and abilities for people across the globe to take a class for $15 or get an all-day pass for $25.

Classes start on Zoom at 7 a.m. and this event could be bigger than ever.

"Having social media and having accessibility to all these platforms really helps us reach out to different communities - not just right in our neighborhood," said Kathy's son, Carson Peasley. "I think that just helps us promote the event even more and get the word out to a larger audience."

Carson and his dad say they're mindful of the tough economic conditions for so many. But they hope those who can, will join them to help people like Kathy and their families.

An estimated 1,000 people in Michigan have Huntington's and 20,000 more might have it - it is a challenge they hope some day to overcome.

"Seeing everyone on their mats and coming out to support my family and my mom especially," Carson said. "It's a highlight of my year - every year

"You have highs and lows, the deterioration continues but Kathy's tough," Don said. "Whether she was out on the streets of Detroit back in the day, or hanging in here, reading and sitting quietly and being calm. Those are things we can do to give her the best life possible, so she's hanging in there - she's tough."

Go to michigan.hdsa.org to sign up or find them on Facebook HERE.