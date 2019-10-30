Family of Grosse Pointe boys killed in fire asks attendees of memorial service not wear black

UPDATE: The family of the two young brothers killed in a tragic fire on Monday in Grosse Pointe are asking people attending Saturday's memorial service not to wear black - but instead to come ready to celebrate their lives.

The family asked FOX 2's M.L. Elrick to get this message out if you plan to attend the memorial service: please don't wear black. This is a celebration of the life of two wonderful boys. Instead, the family says you can wear jerseys.

The visitation and funeral service for the two brothers killed in a house fire Monday will be held this weekend at Grosse Pointe Academy Field House.

Walter Briggs Connolly IV "Briggs", 11, and Logan Connolly, 9, died Monday morning in the tragic fire as their dad started his first day at a new job and their mother ran a quick errand.

Visitation for both boys will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, from 2 pm to 7 pm at Grosse Pointe Academy Field House. A celebration of life service is set for 3 p.m. the same day in the same location.

More information about the visitation and celebration of life can be found on the funeral home's website.

Briggs and Logan were both killed Monday morning. With their mom away for a few moments, the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen. The brothers called their mom and she rushed home.

She and neighbors tried to save the brothers but it was too late.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the boys and has already raised more than $150,000.

The boys were hockey players and now are being honored with the sticks out honor. The tradition got international headlines when a hockey team in Canada died in a tragic crash. Now Briggs and Logan are getting the honor.

"Putting the sticks out is a great way to show support," said Laurie Bunn, a Grosse Pointe resident. "My company does stickers and apparel and so once this happened we quickly designed a logo and started the campaign to offer the stickers so people could have one extra way to show their support."

The boys are being honored by hockey players across Metro Detroit - and even the Red Wings.

The cause of the fire is still not known but is believed to have started in the kitchen.

The fourth and fifth graders attended nearby Richard Elementary where a crisis team was called in to help students and staff get through their grief. We are told they excelled in school, loved hockey, playing video games and spending time with their friends.

The prayer services for Logan and Walter is being held Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church.