Family of MSU shooting victim Alex Verner reaches $5 million settlement with school

The lawyer for one of the Michigan State University students killed during the mass shooting in February says the victim's family has settled with the school.

A statement from an attorney representing the Alexandria Verner's family said they had been awarded $5 million in a settlement with MSU. The family will make a statement during a press conference at noon Friday.

A release from Attorney David Femminineo said the case was "never about blaming Michigan State University" for the shooting.

"From the outset the discussions with MSU General Counsel Brian Quinn centered around how MSU can support the Verner family moving forward beyond 2/13/23. The Verner family did not

seek to blame MSU for the death of their daughter. Instead, the Verner family has sought answers as to how this could be prevented in the future," he said.

Verner, who was 20 at the time of her death, was a graduate of Clawson Public Schools in 2020.

Brian Fraser, 20, and Arielle Anderson, 19, were the other two killed in February when Anthony McRae open fired inside Berkey Hall. Five other students were struck during the shooting spree that stretched across campus into the MSU Union as well.

McRae died from a self-inflicted gunshot after police converged on him in the wake of the shooting.

According to Lansing's Deputy Chief Ellery Sosebee, McRae had two loaded 9 mm firearms on his person, as well as a fully loaded magazine in his coat pocket and several other magazines and ammunition in his backpack.

He was also found with a note that hinted at some reasons behind the shooting - however, a motive could never be determined, according to police.

Police managed to track down McRae after a resident noticed him wandering down the street about four miles away from MSU in Lansing. After calling 911, police converged on McRae nearly four hours after the shooting.

The school closed Berkey Hall and the MSU Union for the remainder of the semester.

Over the summer, two of the five victims that were injured planned to sue the university, claiming the administration was aware of defective safety conditions on the campus, but did not address them.

Nate Statly and Troy Forbush, through their lawyers, claimed there were no restrictions to access the buildings prior to being shot. McRae, who wasn't a student at the university, was able to walk into the building around 8 p.m.

The school has since changed access rules for buildings between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.