Family of nurse abducted from work and found murdered in Novi, sues the DMC

It's been nearly three months since a Detroit Medical Center nurse was kidnapped after leaving work. Patrice Wilson was later found murdered in her car in Novi. Now her family is suing the hospital for not protecting her.

"It's heartbreaking to know DMC didn't keep her safe," said Rosalind Livingston, her mother.

On what would have been Patrice Wilson’s 30th birthday, her family gathered around their attorney in Southfield, claiming the hospital where she worked played a role in her death.

"It's a murder that could have been prevented if DMC did what they should have been doing to protect Patrice and the other nurses down there," said attorney Michael Fortner.

Fortner is seeking $200 million from Tenet Healthcare and DMC saying there was surveillance video of Patrice’s alleged killer, lurking around the hospital grounds as he waited for her to get off her shift as a nurse.

Fortner says security didn’t step in - and that’s not all.

"We feel had she been one of them white nurses down there, they'd announce it immediately," he said. "Instead they waited three or four hours is my understanding, to tell anybody including the family after they were notified she'd been kidnapped."

Patrice’s ex-boyfriend – Jamere Miller is charged in her kidnapping and murder. In May he wore a wig and forced Patrice into her car at gunpoint. She was later found in the trunk dead at her apartment complex in Novi.

Her 7-year-old son Tyrese was there Tuesday – wearing a shirt with a photo on it that showed the good times with his mom.

"For me, it’s been really hard but I'm trying to be strong for my grandson," said Livingston.

DMC released a statement that says in part, "The DMC stands behind our security team, who acted swiftly to notify and engage local law enforcement to apprehend the assailant. We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as they prosecute this individual for the crime committed. we cannot comment on pending litigation."

"She was a very genuine person, smart and intelligent, kind loving and caring," said Destiny Livingston, her sister. "It's unbelievable she's not here."