Family of teen shot and killed in triple shooting inside car desperate for justice

Takia Armour-Brooks' 17-year-old son Terrance Armour was shot and killed while inside a car at Schoolcraft and Ashton on February 26. His family buried him Sunday.

"He was graduating from Detroit Leadership Academy, my baby, my only son, my firstborn with my bright eyes," said Armour.

They are still coming to terms with the sudden and tragic loss.

"Terrance was a beautiful soul. He was energetic, he was humorous, liked to joke, very family-oriented," she said. "I just feel like he was great humble child, he was baptized, went to church."

Armour was a senior at Detroit Leadership Academy. His mother says he planned to attend college in Las Vegas. He loved basketball and collecting gym shoes. He was brainstorming ways to tie that latter passion to service.

"He owned over 70 pairs of gym shoes," his mother said. "He wanted to create an organization where he could supply gym shoes to the homeless."

Terrance Armour.

Terrance was in his car with two friends when someone in a Dodge Durango drove up alongside them and opened fire.

Also killed was 17-year-old Carlesa Taylor, a standout prep basketball player.

"She was the energy of the group, she came on the court giving us great vibes she always motivated us to do better," said >>>

A third teen was also struck but survived. Strangers who happened upon the scene came to his aid.

"They were just making a right turn at a stop sign. with his friends in his car listening to music doing an Instagram Live caught off-guard never seen it coming," his mother said. "He never had a chance."

Takiyah says her daughter, Terrance's 8-year-old sister, is traumatized over her big brother's death.

Takia Armour-Brooks talks about the murder of her son Terrance.

"She's taking it very hard. She don't want to live here in the city of Detroit," she said. "She can't come home. Their bedrooms were right next to each other."

Detroit police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Grainy surveillance video is the only major lead in a case that's devastated three families.

"At the end of the day we basically just want justice," Takiyah said. "We want answers. Terrance is gone. Carlesa is gone. They are not coming back but we don't want their deaths to be in vain. We want answers. we don't want this to happen to anybody else."

There is a cash reward for any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.