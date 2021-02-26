2 killed in triple shooting at Ashton, Schoolcraft on Detroit's west side

Two people are dead and a third wounded in a shooting on Detroit's west side Friday night, according to police.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Ashton and Schoolcraft at about 8:30 p.m. The last of the three victims was rushed to the hospital with bullet wounds to the arm and leg, and is in serious condition. The two others, a man and woman were killed.

The suspect was inside a gray or silver Dodge Durango who opened fire on the victims when his vehicle pulled alongside. The three were traveling eastbound on Schoolcraft in a Chevrolet Malibu at the time of the shooting.

The third person, a male, was riding in the back of the car when he was wounded. A couple strangers rushed to his aid after stumbling onto the scene.

"A guy pulled him out of the car, laid him out on the grass," one witness said. "She took his jacket off, tied his jacket around his leg to suppress the bleeding."

The other witness ran to his car and tied a vest around the shooting victim's arm as they applied pressure to the wounds.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.