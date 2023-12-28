Family offering $2,500 for information in fatal hit-and-run in Detroit

The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in November 2022 is still seeking justice over a year later.

Aziz Kassis, of Garden City, was 36 years old when he was fatally struck by someone driving a red/burgundy Chevy Impala at Lasher and Verne in Detroit.

On Thursday, Kassis' loved ones held a press conference with Crime Stoppers, offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 to anyone with information that will lead to the suspect.

"We want the person who did it to know that he wasn’t just some guy who got in your way, that you could leave behind in the rear-view mirror, he was part of this huge family," said Sonya Kassis, the victim’s sister.

"We just want to see if someone in the community can please step forward with any information leading to somebody getting held liable for this," added Jason Ziadeh, Kassis' cousin.

The past 13 months have been incredibly difficult for the family.

"Aziz was my brother, my older brother, my only brother," said Majed Kassis. "Growing up, he was someone I looked up to, someone who showed me and taught me many things."

Kassis will be remembered as someone "with so much charisma," and "personality," his sister said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.