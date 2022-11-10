Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead on Lahser in Detroit

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run by a driver on Detroit's west side Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at Lahser and Verne, which happened when the suspect was speeding down the street in what looked like a red car, a witness told FOX 2.

According to the witness, the person hit flew up in the air before landing in the street. The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Malibu, which was last seen headed south on Lahser.

"He kept going and I tried to stop him to let him know that he hit somebody," the witness said. "Because the guy went up in the air and came back down.

"When he came back down I knew he was dead because he twisted his whole body."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department at (313) 267-4600.

