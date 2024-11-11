A 3-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by gunfire when assailants fired into a home on Detroit's west side this weekend.

It has left the community shaken and family members furious.

"It's sickening," said LaToya Boyce, who called the attack disturbing. "To try to do this to a single mother, you know, it's crazy,"

Boyce is the victim's grandmother, who was sending her thanks to God for her grandson's well-being.

Neighbors and police were equally angered by the brazenness of the shooting, which happened late Saturday night.

"These cowards want to run up behind a house and fire into a home," said Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

The boy was struck around 4:30 a.m. on Manor Street when he was watching his mom play video games. That's when the suspect shooters ran to the back of the home and fired into the home.

The 3-year-old was struck in the leg before being taken to the hospital. He was eventually discharged from Sinai Grace on Sunday night.

The outrage from those living nearby was apparent days later.

"Their hearts are probably f****** up right now. They can’t hold in their *******," said one irate neighbor. "My bad for cussing, but they feel it."

Police are still investigating the shooting and are looking for any information from the public to help aid their search.