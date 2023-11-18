Family searching for 6-year-olds missing emotional support dog

A beloved emotional support dog has been missing from its family home since September 10th.

Noodles, a constant companion for 6-year-old Abi, slipped through the fence into the front yard of their Detroit residence on West Outer Drive.

"He came into this world with her, so when he's on the couch, she was on the couch; when he was upset, her name was his first word," Edgar Cardenas, Abi's father.

Despite extensive search efforts by foot, bike, car, and drone within a two-mile radius, there's been no trace of Noodles.

Early in the search, Edgar received a call saying Noodles might have been put into a silver or white car.

In their efforts to reunite with Noodles, the family has established a website, MissingNoodles.com, urging anyone with information to come forward.

More than two months have passed since Noodles went missing, and the family remains hopeful for her safe return.

