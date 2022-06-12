Family seeks justice after 28-year-old murdered in Detroit

28-year-old Larry Green was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Detroit's east side in 2012. Ten years later, his family is seeking justice.

"If it were their loved one, someone would come forward and speak up. They will never understand the pain that my family and I go through, Tiffany Green, Larry’s sister, said."

The shooting happened on Van Dyke near East 7 Mile, across the street from the C Note Lounge.

"He was actually coming from C-note. He was planning our birthday party, our birthday was in a few days. He was outside with the person he went to the lounge with waiting for him," said Green.

Green was sitting on the passenger’s side of an older model black Ford Crown Victoria when an unknown suspect approached on foot and opened fire into his vehicle.

"His baby boy, he would always have him with him that night of the incident he wasn’t with him,’ said Green. "I just want people to know my brother was a great man to us. He was loved by his family. He was loved by his real friend. He was a great father."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at (313) 596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.