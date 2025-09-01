Family of Westland woman killed by ex-boyfriend says he stalked her last 2 months

Friends and family held a vigil for a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend who then killed himself.

Sarah Carroll was killed in Westland by her ex-boyfriend who called police to report it, before putting the gun on himself Saturday night.

Her mother Jennifer Carroll told Fox 2 that Sarah was in the process of getting a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

"She was with Lincoln, her ex-boyfriend, for almost a year and they were having trouble," she said. "He was stalking her for the past two months. And he came here last night, shot her, called 911, said he killed his girlfriend, and then shot himself."

Her father James Carroll said she was going to Schoolcraft to be a physician's assistant.

"She was a Wonderful person," he said. "She'd light up her room whenever she'd come in. She had a smile that was just brilliant and she was so smart. She was on the Dean's List."

The family is raising money to pay for Sarah's funeral through GoFundMe. It has raised over $12,000 as of Monday morning.

James posted on social media the family's appreciation.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," he said. "We are truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, and generosity we have received through this GoFundMe. Every single donation, share, and prayer means more to us than words can express.

"In such a heartbreaking time, your kindness has brought comfort and light to our family."

