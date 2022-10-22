Farmington Hills doctor charged after allegedly sexually assaulting teen patient

article

A Farmington Hills doctor was charged after police say he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old male patient during a medical exam.

Dr. Zvi Levran has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree (force or coercion) and three counts of criminal sexual conduct 4th degree (force or coercion).

According to police, the 19-year-old male victim said he was sexually assaulted during a medical examination at the doctor’s home office on October 18, 2022.

Police say Dr. Levran has provided medical assistance to youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years.

Dr. Levran was arraigned today and was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. If he posts bond, he must have a GPS tether upon release, confided to home but can leave for work/emergencies, may not leave the State of Michigan, and have no contact with minors.

Investigators say they are concerned that other patients may have had similar experiences with Dr. Levran but may not have yet come forward.

Anyone with information relevant to this incident, or knowledge of similar incidents, contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.