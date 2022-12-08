Farmington Hills doctor faces even more charges stemming from alleged sex assaults of man, boy

article

A Farmington Hills doctor who is already facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting numerous patients has been charged with more crimes.

Read: Doctor facing more charges after patients come forward with sex assault allegations

Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged assault of a 30-year-old man in December 2020. He was also charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged assault of a 14-year-old boy in January 2018.

Levran was first charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in October.

Charges of one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one county of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct were added last month.

Levran is accused of sexually abusing patients at his home office. Many victims were connected to youth hockey organizations, authorities said.

He is currently in the Oakland County Jail with a bond of more than $2 million.