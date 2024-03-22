Farmington Hills house fire detonates 'large amount of firearm ammunition', marshal says

article

No one was injured after a house fire in Farmington Hills sparked concern from neighbors who saw smoke and flames from the front of the residence Friday night.

The fire was first reported at a home at Silken Glen Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Crews arrived shortly after 911 calls came in, the city's fire Marshall said.

According to James Baloga, fire crews had to take a defensive strategy due to what sounded like gunshots going off inside the home. It was actually live ammo combusting due to the high heat.

"We had to take strategy due to a large amount of firearm ammunition which was reported as going off as gunshots," he said.

Once things settled down, they applied water before moving into the home.

It's unclear how the fire started, but the origins appear to be from the second floor.

No one was injured during the fire - however, there were multiple people inside when it started.