Farmington Hills man called nihilistic violent extremist, charged with child porn

The Brief A Farmington Hills man is facing child porn charges, accused of grooming young girls. Justin Miller also was part of nihilistic violent extremist groups. Miller allegedly was an administrator of an online group that facilitated and encouraged self-harm.



A Farmington Hills man was charged with child pornography where he allegedly groomed victims and participated in online extremist groups.

The backstory:

Justin Miller was charged in a federal criminal complaint which detailed his participation in online groups as a nihilistic violent extremist.

Miller was also said to be an administrator of an online group which facilitated and encouraged self-harming.

Miller, 23, is accused of encouraging victims to inflict "cutsigns" the process of cutting his screenname into their flesh. Investigators say Miller also allegedly groomed and coerced underage girls to produce and send him sexually explicit videos and images.

The criminal complaint accuses him of possession and production of child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor, and the interstate transmission of extortionate threats and threatening communications, said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr.

According to the complaint, "NVEs are individuals who engage in criminal conduct in furtherance of political, social, or religious goals that derive from the hatred of society and a desire to bring about its collapse by encouraging social instability."

Gorgon said law enforcement will continue to root out perverse behavior and bring it to justice.

"The alleged crimes are sick and twisted. Nihilistic violent extremists shamefully terrorize vulnerable victims in our communities to create chaos and instability," Gorgon said.