Farmington Hills man charged after posting threat to 'hunt Palestinians'

Felony charges were filed against a Farmington Hills man after he posted a threat online inviting people to "hunt Palestinians" in the wake of the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Police arrested Carl Mintz on Thursday after he published the threat on Facebook, directing it toward residents in Dearborn. He was arraigned over the weekend on charges of threat of terrorism and a misdemeanor count of malicious use of a device.

Dearborn Police said in an update on Twitter they identified the individual after an anonymous tip was shared with the department on Oct. 11.

Mintz received a bond of $500,000 case surety with no 10%. In exchange for his bond agreement, Mintz was assigned a GPS tether device and was banned from possessing weapons and using the internet.

A probable cause was scheduled for later this month.

"Threats of violence against our community will not be tolerated," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. "We are pleased to see that the charges filed this weekend reflect the severity of the message of hate that this individual chose to post online last week."

The charges come amid strife in Israel and the Gaza Strip. Officials in Southeast Michigan have decried threats of violence that have since been directed toward Palestinians.