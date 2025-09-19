Farmington Hills man charged with trying to meet teen boy for sex

article

The Brief A man from Farmington Hills is charged with trying to meet a boy for sex. Jamel Hoze, 38, allegedly tried to meet the 15-year-old he contacted with a dating app. Investigators believe there could be more victims of Hoze.



A Farmington Hills man has been charged with accosting a 15-year-old boy, announced the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on Friday.

The backstory:

Jamel Rishard Hoze, 38, was charged in connection with using a computer to commit a crime by accosting the teen, from Livonia.

Investigators say Hoze used an online dating app to solicit the victim on April 17, 2025 at 8:47 p.m.

Hoze allegedly arranged to meet the teen in a Livonia parking structure in the 37000 block of Six Mile Road for sex.

It is also alleged that the defendant used a social media app to send inappropriate photos of himself to the victim.

As part of the investigation, police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward. If you believe you were a victim, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement.

Hoze has been charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, using a computer to commit a crime, and distributing sexually explicit matter to a child.

"We must be proactive in continuing to educate and communicate with our children about online predators," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a release. "There are real dangers in the online world, and we must make sure they are not sharing personal information with strangers online."

Hoze was arraigned Friday in court. He was given a $300,000 cash bond with a GPS tether and is ordered to have no contact with minors. He is due back in court on Sept. 25.