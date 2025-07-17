Farmington Hills man, ex-pastor sentenced for sex assault of teen

article

The Brief The former Reverend Kenneth Flowers was sentenced four to 15 years in prison. Flowers pleaded to two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree in April. Flowers sexually assaulted a 17-year-old in his Farmington Hills home in 2023.



A Farmington Hills man and ex-church pastor was sentenced four to 15 years for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

The backstory:

Kenneth Flowers, the former pastor of Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, was sentenced Thursday for the 2023 assault which took place at his home.

Flowers pleaded to two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree in April.

"The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office accepted the plea after to consulting with the victim," said the prosecutor's office in a statement. "As part of the agreement, no sentencing recommendation was offered."

Prosecutor Karen McDonald spoke about the sentence in a statement.

"Today’s sentence means that Kenneth Flowers is being held accountable for his actions," she said. "Our focus throughout the process was providing a just outcome for the victim."

As part of his sentence, Flowers will be required to register with the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Reverend Kenneth Flowers/Photo from the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.