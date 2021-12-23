Farmington Hills man struck, killed by pickup truck on 12 Mile
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck in Farmington Hills.
Police said the 51-year-old Farmington Hills man was not in a crosswalk as he attempted to go across 12 Mile Road near Halsted just before 6 p.m. He was hit by a Ford F-150 traveling south on 12 Mile.
The driver and passenger in the truck stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.
