Farmington Hills man struck, killed by pickup truck on 12 Mile

A man died Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck in Farmington Hills.

Police said the 51-year-old Farmington Hills man was not in a crosswalk as he attempted to go across 12 Mile Road near Halsted just before 6 p.m. He was hit by a Ford F-150 traveling south on 12 Mile.

The driver and passenger in the truck stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.