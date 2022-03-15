Farmington Hills police use drone to catch man seen lurking in backyards, looking in windows

article

A man police described as a serial prowler was arrested last week, Farmington Hills police said.

Police said they identified Kenton Driscoll as a suspect after a man was caught looking in windows at night and lurking through backyards in Farmington Hills and other Oakland County cities.

During manhunt, police used a drone to find Driscoll in a wooded area near I-696 and Orchard Lake Road on Thursday. He was arrested without incident.

Kenton Driscoll

Police said Driscoll has been arrested in the past for similar crimes. He was charged with prowling, and his bond was set at $5,330 cash or surety.

"I am extremely proud of the Farmington Hills Police Department’s excellent work in identifying and safely arresting Mr. Driscoll before any additional crimes were committed," said Police Chief Jeff King. "I am also grateful for the outstanding relationship we have with our citizens and community partners, who support us each and every day to ensure that this is a safe community to live, work, and visit."