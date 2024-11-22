Farmington Hills Sheetz fight: Controversial gas station plan passes planning commission

article

After a contentious Farmington Hills Planning Commission meeting that lasted hours on Thursday night, plans to move forward with a Sheetz convenience store advanced to city council.

Following a presentation from a representative of Sheetz and a long period of public comment, the plan passed 4-1.

Residents filled the meeting to oppose the gas station development at the corner of 12 Mile and Middlebelt, citing concerns about crime, light pollution, noise, and more at the former Ginopolis Restaurant site.

Sheetz, a chain that opened its first Michigan location over the summer, is known for its made-to-order food and customized drinks served at the gas station that is open 24/7.

One resident who spoke at the meeting said he didn't feel more gas stations were needed in the area, while another speaker said most drivers go a few miles south to 10 Mile, where gas is cheaper, so it isn't necessary to put a new station there.

"I feel like a 24/7 operation is not compatible with my neighborhood. We need gas stations and junk food like we need more holes in our head," she said.

Before voting on the measure, commission member Barry Brickner said that it isn't the planning commission's place to make a decision based on what company wants to occupy a space.

"We don't look at it as a Sheetz, That's not our decision. If the city council wants to say, ‘I don’t want a Sheetz, that's their decision. Our decision is 'does what they're asking for fit within our zoning ordinances?'" he said. "We don't decide who goes into the property. We don't decide what they do."

Brickner noted that the commission faced similar backlash when weighing whether a Meijer could be built in the area of Orchard Lake and 14 Mile roads.

According to Brickner, Sheetz would fit into the zoning of the land, as it is currently multi-zoned.

One planning commission member, John Trafelet, opposed the development, saying that "it's not compatible with surrounding residential area."

The issue now moves on to city council for consideration.