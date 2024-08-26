Michigan's first Sheetz opens this week in Romulus

article

Sheetz, a convenience store known for its made-to-order food and customized drinks, is finally opening in Michigan.

The store will open Tuesday on the corner of Vining and Wick in Romulus, near Detroit Metro Airport, and will be open 24/7. It's the first of a planned 50-60 locations the company wants to open in the Metro Detroit area in the next five to six years. According to Sheetz, the business homes to expand to Romulus, Chesterfield, Taylor, Macomb, and Warren.

Sheetz is also in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.

(Photo: Sheetz)

The Sheetz will have indoor and outdoor dining options and a drive-thru.

To celebrate its expansion into Michigan, Sheetz will be making $5,000 donations to Forgotten Harvest and Special Olympics of Michigan.

The Romulus Sheetz is currently hiring. Apply here.