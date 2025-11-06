Farmington Public Schools closed on Friday after car crash disrupts network services

The Brief Farmington Public Schools is closed Friday, Nov. 7. School Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin says this was due to a car crash that damaged a fiber line. Repairs are underway.



All of Farmington Public Schools will be closed on Friday after their superintendent said a car crash took out their network services.

What they're saying:

Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin said on Thursday that the district will be shutdown on Nov. 7 due to fiber line damage caused by a car crash in the area.

"This damage has disrupted portions of our network operations, including internet and phone services, which are essential for instruction, communication, and safety," Coffin said.

Repairs are underway and Coffin said the district will share updates once the issue has been resolved.