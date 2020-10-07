Farmington Public Schools to resume in-person learning on November 9
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Public Schools' Board of Education voted Tuesday night to resume in-person learning after starting the school year fully remote.
In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to resume in-person learning on Monday, November 9 with an AM/PM half day schedule. The school system had previously voted to start fully remote until at least October 30.
According to the board, the half-day schedule will give consistency to instruction, reduce teacher planning load, and reduce learning support required by families.
Students will be split into two groups. AM (A) will attend school in the morning while continuing remote learning from home. PM (B) will be in school in the afternoon and have remote learning the morning.
Families who are not yet ready to return to in-person learning can continue with full remote learning.
The school board released a list of steps that will be taken by staff, students, and famliies, including face masks required, a quarantine room in each building, and screening requirements:
- Staff will follow the daily self-screening process that is currently in place.
- Parents sign an FPS Agreement indicating their acknowledgment of and willingness to follow safety protocols including daily self-screening, facial coverings, etc.
- Staff will take temperatures of any student exhibiting symptoms.
- Buildings develop and communicate arrival and dismissal processes.
- Students on the bus wear facial coverings and follow building protocols for arrival and dismissal.
- Students wear facial coverings in school except for when eating. Room arrangement provides for social distancing when eating.
- Quarantine rooms will be present in each building for students who show signs of symptoms associated with COVID-19.
- Students who report symptoms will be quarantined and parents will be contacted to pick up their child.
- Parent pick-up will be required with appropriate follow-up and guidance of next steps.
- In the event of positive COVID-19 results, the Oakland County Health Department reporting process is followed. Any quarantining, and the extent thereof, is determined by the health department.
- Ill and quarantined students will continue to receive instruction remotely.
- Buildings collaborate within and across buildings to develop staffing plans for hybrid and fully remote models.