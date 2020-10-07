Farmington Public Schools to resume in-person learning on November 9

The Farmington Public Schools' Board of Education voted Tuesday night to resume in-person learning after starting the school year fully remote.

In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to resume in-person learning on Monday, November 9 with an AM/PM half day schedule. The school system had previously voted to start fully remote until at least October 30.

According to the board, the half-day schedule will give consistency to instruction, reduce teacher planning load, and reduce learning support required by families.

Students will be split into two groups. AM (A) will attend school in the morning while continuing remote learning from home. PM (B) will be in school in the afternoon and have remote learning the morning.

Families who are not yet ready to return to in-person learning can continue with full remote learning.

The school board released a list of steps that will be taken by staff, students, and famliies, including face masks required, a quarantine room in each building, and screening requirements: