Farmington snowboard star Brian Rice makes film debut in Warren Miller's 'Daymaker'

Not every person gets to check off a life goal, but for 17-year-old Michigan native Brian Rice, one of his dreams came to fruition this week.

That's his name on the marquee of Farmington Civic Theatre, the red carpet is for him.

Snowboarder Brian Rice or 'FlyinBrian' as he's known by, is one of the feature riders in the new Warren Miller movie "Daymaker." The world premier was in Utah a few days ago, but there's nothing like seeing it on the big screen in your home town.

"It means the world to me," he said. "Growing up I always watched all of the Warren Miller films every year that they came out. And to bring that to my home town, to my home theater where I grew up every since i was little, it means a lot to me."

This accomplishment is just one in a series of firsts for Brian we've chronicled through the years: The first African-American snowboarder in pursuit of the Olympics, the first in elite representation; and Brian just signed on to represent one of snowboarding's biggest ski resorts, Copper Mountain.

Last month, Brian competed in the World Cup in Switzerland, finishing higher than any other first-time competitor, ever.

"Getting to where I am right now is where I was dreaming I could be," he said. "And now my dreams are getting bigger."

And he's not done yet.

"I'm going to be training very hard over the next four years to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics and so my future looks like lots of snowboarding which means lots of fun," Brian said.

Before he hits the slopes, Brian is off to Denver for the Daymaker premier. One goal checked off, the others in sight with a simple motto to accomplish it all.

"Have fun," he said. "That's how you get the furthest in life."



