Fatal Corvette crash under investigation • Tigers gain ground in AL wild card race • Bugs close library

An investigation is ongoing after Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies shot an armed man who had stabbed one person and was trying to assault others Saturday night.

Authorities were called to the area of Geddes and Woodland Drive in Superior Township around 8 p.m. Saturday for a crash. According to the sheriff's office, a 22-year-old Ypsilanti man who was a passenger in a vehicle stabbed the 53-year-old driver, causing her to crash.

After the crash, the suspect, who was still armed with a knife, allegedly tried to assault witnesses at the scene.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the armed man and shot him at least three times, according to dispatch audio.

Both the suspect and victim are being treated for injuries, though their conditions are unknown.

Tigers gain ground in AL wild card race

Kerry Carpenter homered twice, Parker Meadows made a home run-saving grab and the surging Detroit Tigers gained ground in the American League wild card race with a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Carpenter’s third multi-home run game of the season ensured the Tigers their first winning season since 2016 as Detroit (82-74) matched Kansas City (82-74) and moved a half-game in front of Minnesota (81-74) for the final AL wild card spot.

"We still have a long way to go, so we’re going to stay grounded," said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. "But both things can happen — we can be proud of what we’re doing and we can stay grounded and look forward to the next series."

The Twins, who won the season series 7-6 with the Tigers, have the second game of their doubleheader in Boston later Sunday. The Twins would finish ahead of the Tigers if they finish with the same record.

The Tigers have won 11 of their last 14.

Bugs force library to close

The Royal Oak Public Library is closed after unknown insects were found inside a DVD case over the weekend.

According to the library, what appeared to be multiple species of bugs came out of the case of an item that was returned sometime Friday night into Saturday morning.

After concerned patrons inquired about what type of bugs were found in the DVD case, the library provided further details, saying that staff do not know what kinds of insects were in the case. Pest control is expected to visit the library on Monday.

According to the library, the incident was isolated to the outdoor drop boxes that were used while the library was closed. Items in outdoor top boxes were bagged and isolated in a garage after the bugs were discovered.

Drop boxes are closed while the library is closed. If you need to return an item, bring it to another library in The Library Network, such as Berkley or Ferndale.

Warren Mott High School closed due to threat

Warren Mott High School is closed Monday following an incident and subsequent threat during the homecoming dance over the weekend.

Police said numerous students called 911 to report a shooting after hearing balloons popping at the dance on Saturday night. This led to police evacuating the school as they searched the building. According to the school district, though there were reports of a shooting and injuries, there was no evidence that happened.

The school district said an online petition was made to request that school be canceled Monday due to the homecoming crisis response. After someone made a threat to the school in response to the petition, the district decided to close.

Corvette driver killed in rollover crash

One person is dead after a rollover crash Sunday morning on the border of Troy and Sterling Heights.

What led to the crash is unknown, but the mangled Corvette was upside down against a fence in the area of Dequindre south of Metro Parkway around 7 a.m.

"I saw the car over there smashed into the fence, and it didn't look good," said one witness.

Another witness, Issac Jajawie, said he was on his way to church when he saw the car and realized he knew the driver.

"I detail cars and I detail his car all the time. So, once I saw the car, and me being the car fanatic that I am, something in my gut told me, that's him," he said.

The driver, who is not being identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Plants and lawns rejoice - rain is back in the forecast.

Trump indicates he won't run again if unsuccessful this time

Former President Trump indicated during an interview Sunday that he would not make a run for the Oval Office in 2028 if his current bid falls short in November.

Trump was a guest on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s "Full Measure," hosted by Sharyl Attkisson, which aired Sunday morning.

At the end of the interview, Attkisson asked Trump if he was not successful in his bid for president in November, could he see himself running again in four years?

"No, I don’t. No, I don’t. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all," the former president answered. "I think that hopefully we’re gonna be successful."

Trump, 78, is on his third run for president, having beaten Hillary Clinton for the Commander in Chief seat in 2016, and losing to President Biden in 2020. He now faces Vice President Kamala Harris for a second, four-year term in office.