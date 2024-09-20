Mobile car detailing scams explode on Facebook -- How to spot them

The Brief Scammers are posing as small business owners to get victims to message them on Facebook. These scam ads are most often for mobile car detailing services or duct and vent cleaning, and they often parrot other posts shared by different accounts. Other common scams include missing people and pet posts.



Scam posts on Facebook aren't new, but particular ones are becoming more and more common on the social media site.

One seen particularly often is for mobile car detailing. The wording on these fake business posts may differ slightly, but they all include the same general points.

Here's how to spot a car detailing scam

First, it's important to note that there are legitimate mobile vehicle detailing services, and in some cases, the scammers may use a real business name to try and trick you. However, there are some telltale signs that something is a scam and not the real business owner.

These car detailing scams are posted in Facebook groups, and most include how a husband and wife "run a small family business." These posts usually state how that business needs help to keep running, so it is offering a special deal, like this post featuring 25% off:

While that might not raise any red flags, the rest of the post should. The scam posts always promise that you will pay after the service. Most posts also do not provide prices but instead prompt you to direct message the poster. Occasionally, they will include a phone number that is not local to the area.

If you see a post that you aren't sure is a scam, be sure to take a look at the profile of the person who posted it. Typically, they are new members of the group where the post was made.

Other things to look for include how new the person's page is. Occasionally, the page will have posts with a clock symbol near the date a post was made. This means a post was backdated when it was posted, a tactic often used to make it look like a page is older than it really is.

A surefire way to see if a post is a scam is to look up the wording of it on Facebook. If a bunch of posts with the same or nearly the same wording pop up, there's a good chance it is a scam.

Other Facebook scams to be aware of

Air duct cleaning scam

Another popular business scam includes vent and duct cleaning.

Like mobile detailing scam posts, duct cleaning posts include the same general wording, generic photos, a promise of no payment until service is completed, and a prompt to message the poster.

Missing and found scams

Another scam flooding Facebook includes posts about a found or missing pet or child.

This scam isn't new - several variations have been making their way around social media over the past few years. Frequent scam posts include found pets who are injured, stolen items, and missing children. Some making their rounds include a teen girl that is said to be missing and a post claiming a young boy with autism is missing.

A fake post about a missing teen girl

Recently, scammers have switched up their tactics and started sharing posts about a young child who was abducted.

Once the posts are shared by multiple people, the posters will edit the posts to show a scam, such as an inexpensive house for rent with links to apply. However, these are phishing links.

The posts are vague - they always include a city or county but not an exact area where the so-called missing child left from. If a child is reported missing from your area in a post, check the news and social media accounts of nearby law enforcement agencies to see if they are reporting the missing child. If the local police department isn't saying the child is missing, they probably are not.

What to do if you spot one of these posts

If you run into a similar post and believe it may not be legitimate, do not share it or interact with the poster. Instead, report it to Facebook, the group admin, and the BBB.

If you shared a post believed to be a scam, delete it from your profile.