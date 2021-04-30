Fatal crash in Sterling Heights tied to Macomb County dealership theft where four cars were stolen

Police have linked the thefts of two Dodge Challengers, a Dodge Charger, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee to a deadly crash early Friday morning that killed one woman.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating how four stolen vehicles were taken from a dealership in Washington Thursday night.

Police were later at a crash scene where the Jeep had run a red light and crashed into a car that killed a 20-year-old female in Sterling Heights. A 17-year-old male from Detroit was taken into custody with minor injuries.

Video from Jim Riehl's Friendly Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Romeo shows how four suspects snuck inside the building and drove them away. The sheriff's office said in a release it got a report of reckless driving vehicles in the area.

The vehicles that were first taken include two green 2018 Dodge Challengers, a white 2021 Dodge Charger, and a red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

When police responded to the reckless driving report, the Jeep was the first to flee, exiting the lot at a high rate of speed traveling north on Van Dyke, east on 30 Mile, before turning back onto the Van Dyke bypass.

Advertisement

RELATED: 20-year-old woman dies after teen crashes stolen Jeep

Crews terminated the pursuit near 26 Mile.

Other deputies that responded to the initial report saw three other vehicles flee in different directions

As a Macomb County sheriff deputy responded to the Jeep crash in Sterling Heights, he saw the white Charger and followed it. They later notified Warren Police who later initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle fled down I-696. Police terminated that pursuit at I-94.

One of the green Dodge Challengers was located unoccupied on Van Dyke near 23 Mile. A K-9 unit conducted by Shelby Township authorities produced negative results.

The status of the 2nd Dodge Challenger is unknown.

The suspect that was driving the Jeep was last reported at a local hospital where he was being held by police.

Police released a four-minute clip of the original robbery at the dealership.

The investigation will continue and if anyone has information or knows the suspects, they're asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9358.