Fatal crash on Southfield Freeway leaves teen dead

A rollover crash early Saturday morning left a 19-year-old teen dead and others injured.

The crash occurred on Southbound Southfield Freeway near Joy Road around 4:50 a.m. when a van, driven by a 39-year-old Dearborn man, was traveling at a high rate of speed. Preliminary investigations reveal the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll onto its side and slide into a Ford Fusion in the right lane. A 19-year-old Pontiac teen, a passenger in the van, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers in the van, along with the driver of the Ford Fusion, were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

"This is yet another example of risky driving behaviors leading to a preventable traffic death," said MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "We are continuing to ask Michiganders to be more careful when they are behind the wheel. Slow down, buckle up, pay attention. Your passengers' lives are depending on it."