Fatal Detroit liquor store crash • Tito Jackson dies • Investigation into Trump assassination attempt

A violent crash late Sunday at a Detroit liquor store killed two people.

Though exactly what happened isn't clear yet, multiple vehicles were hit at Prince Liquor on Gratiot near Harper before a vehicle drove into the building just before midnight.

"I just want to say that I'm thankful I'm alive," Jasmine Martin said. "I was sitting in the car, and it happened so fast… the car came speeding and flew over my car, hit my car, and all I saw was bodies over my car."

Martin was on her way home from work when she stopped at the store and found herself in the middle of the deadly crash.

The medical examiner confirmed two people were killed. It isn't clear if those killed were in the vehicle or were bystanders. Other injuries are unknown.

Featured article

1 killed at Eastern Market

A fight at Eastern Market after the Detroit Lions game ended with a shooting that killed a man.

Detroit Police Chief James White said two men were fighting when an Oak Park man pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots near Shed 6, killing the man he was fighting with and injuring at least one other person around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

"We see it at carnivals, social events – everyone’s gotta have a gun, conflict resolution, lack of de-escalation, it’s just ridiculous," White said.

The shooter was quickly apprehended by officers who were in the area due to game day traffic and tailgating. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

Featured article

Tito Jackson dies

Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson has died, his family said Sunday.

Tito was the third of nine Jackson children, which include global superstars Michael and sister Janet. He was a founding member of the Jackson 5, a music-making family whose songs like "ABC" and "I’ll Be There" are still beloved today.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll wrote in the statement, alongside a photo with their father.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being," the statement added.

A cause of death was not immediately shared.

Tito was 70.

Featured article

Florida to launch investigation into Trump assassination attempt

Governor Ron DeSantis said Sunday night that the state of Florida would be launching its own investigation into the apparent attempted assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club.

An agent with the U.S. Secret Service noticed the barrel of a gun peeking through a fence line at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, where Trump was golfing, and fired shots at the suspect, who ran away and got into a vehicle.

That suspect was caught in a nearby county and taken into custody. An AK-style rifle, scope, backpacks, and a camera were found along the fence line, officials said.

"The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club," DeSantis said Sunday night in a post on X.

"The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee," he said.

Featured article

MSP officer's organs to be donated after fatal crash

A Michigan State Police officer's organs will be donated after a crash Friday on I-75 in Lincoln Park.

MSP said Sunday evening that Motor Carrier Officer (MCO) Dan Kerstetter has been on life-support to keep his organs viable for donation.

"We are heartbroken for this loss," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. "Traffic enforcement is dangerous work. The dedication of our motor carrier officers and troopers to keeping the public safe on our roadways is commendable and honorable. With the decision to give the gift of life, even in his death, MC Officer Kerstetter is serving others."

Kerstetter had a semi-truck pulled over on the shoulder of the northbound side of the freeway near Dix around 8:40 a.m. He was inside his patrol vehicle when he was hit from behind by another driver.

According to police, the other driver first hit the median wall and continued down the freeway before hitting the patrol vehicle. The other driver was killed.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The warm, dry stretch continues.

What else we're watching

A barricaded gunman situation on Sunday in Farmington Hills ended with the suspect hospitalized after he was shot by a SWAT team member Ann Arbor police are investigating after a man was assaulted after a group of men asked him if he were Jewish and he said yes. A man will learn his sentence Monday after pleading guilty to a 2010 cold case assault in southwest Michigan. Cameron Alvarez is expected to receive a 12-25-year sentence. According to AAA, gas price averages in Michigan are the same this week as they were last week. They could drop soon though due to decreasing demand and oil costs, a spokesperson for AAA said. The Humane Society of Huron Valley is looking for information on those responsible for shooting a kitten dozens of times with a pellet gun . The injured animal was found in Ypsilanti last week.

Target’s car seat trade-in is back

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back this month, allowing families to get 20% off for a new car seat, stroller and more baby home gear.

The event begins Sunday, Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 28, 2024.

Bring your old car seat or base to your local Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store between Sept. 15-28.

Then, scan the QR code available on the box to add the reward to your Target Circle Bonus. The reward is a 20% off Target Circle Bonus for eligible items. More on that below.

The bonus will be in your wallet in the Target app. The reward can be used twice on qualifying purchases.

Target says it will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including: infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, as well as car seats that are expired or damaged.