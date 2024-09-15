Police: Barricaded gunman firing shots in Farmington Hills, avoid the area

article

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the scene is now safe, but still in lockdown. There is a media briefing at 3 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Middlebelt Rd between 11 and 12 Mile for an active barricaded gunman.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the barricaded gunman is firing shots that are hitting well outside of his house.

Police have not shared what started this incident or if there is anyone else in the home.

The OCSO is assisting Farmington Hills Police on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.