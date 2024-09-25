Fatal head-on crash kills Macomb County man after suspected drunk driver crosses center line

One man was killed and two others severely injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them head-on in Macomb Township Saturday.

The victim who died, Alex Tsatos, was 28, loved by many, and went by the nickname — Chachi.

"Amazing. He was a powerful force. He had the biggest smile in the world," said Kayla Lecik-Brooks, his best friend. "He was honorable, he was sweet, he was a lover, he loved all things."

Saturday night, Tsatos and two friends were heading to a friend’s birthday party to play some zombie paintball - but they never made it.

Alex Tsatos was killed by a drunk driver Saturday night. He and his friends were traveling up North Avenue just north of 21 Mile when a 36-year-old suspect crossed over the center line.

"And the driver hit them head-on," said Lecik-Brooks.

Alex Tsatos

Tsatos died from his injuries at the hospital. His friends Terran and Eric were hurt badly in the crash too. Eric just finished reconstruction on his leg, his broken pelvis needed to be reattached to his spine.

"He has a long recovery," said Lecik-Brooks. "As well as Terran, he has a broken back, some collar bone issues, he is pretty bruised up. He's got knee issues, and two fractured wrists.

The suspected drunk driver is a 36-year-old Sterling Heights man is also in the hospital. He is awaiting formal charges, facing operating while intoxicated causing death and operating causing serious injury.

The bond was set at $500,000.

"How did you get into a vehicle and put others lives at risk. For what?" said Lecik-Brooks.

You can support these grieving families by donating to a GoFundMe page which has been set up, HERE.

And there’s another way you can help as well, Lecik-Brooks said.

"Stop drinking and driving," she said. "Hold your friends and family super close. Not only today, but every day. And justice for Chachi."