Fatal pedestrian crash closes westbound I-94 at Oakwood

article

The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on westbound I-94 Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to westbound I-94 near Oakwood at 6:30 a.m. for a car that had hit a pedestrian.

Investigators said the car was driving westbound on I-94 when the driver saw a pedestrian in his lane. He attempted to avoid the person by going to the left shoulder but struck the pedestrian with the front right of his car.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck, was killed. The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating, troopers said.

Troopers are attempting to notify family members.

The freeway reopened at 11:15 a.m. after almost 5 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ NEXT: Lyft driver fatally shot in the head by 19-year-old passenger, police say