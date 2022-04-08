Man killed after shooting at police at Taylor apartment complex

A man was shot and killed by Taylor police after shooting at officers Friday.

According to Michigan State Police, Taylor officers responded to a shots fired complaint at the Ponds Apartments complex on Eureka. Police said officers surrounded an apartment and tried to negotiate with the suspect, who lives there.

Police said the man came out of the apartment twice with a weapon, and negotiations went on for about two hours.

Around 10:10 a.m., the man came outside again and shot at officers, police said. Multiple officers returned fire, hitting the man.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing, and information will go to the prosecutor's office when detectives are done.