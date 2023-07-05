Man killed in Ypsilanti stabbing on Fourth of July

The Washtenaw County Sheriff is investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Ypsilanti on the Fourth of July.

Authorities say it happened on Green Road and the unidentified man received multiple stab wounds to the back and stomach.

There are two suspects – a man and a woman who were seen running from the scene. Deputies arrived and tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The two suspects were gone by the time deputies arrived.

Authorities say they believe the man was killed after a dispute between roommates and are still searching for the two suspects. And now the Ypsilanti police are seeking public assistance for identifying the two alleged suspects.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspects as James Lee Trussell, a Black man, 5'10,145lbs, hazel eyes, and black hair. And wanted for questioning is Kyrah Tate who is described as a Black female adult, 5'4, 111 lbs, brown eyes, and black hair.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the TIP line at 734.292.5429.