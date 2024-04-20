Two children dead after 66-year-old woman crashes through wall at children's birthday party in Monroe County

A 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, siblings, were killed when a 66-year-old woman crashed through a wall at the Swan Boat Club in Newport at about 3 p.m. today.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, the woman was intoxicated. She is lodged in the Monroe County Jail pending formal charges.

In all there were at least 15 people injured, including six adults and three children. At least six others were transported in private vehicles, so the total number of injured is not yet known.

During an 8:30 p.m. press conference, Goodnough said that the investigation is ongoing.