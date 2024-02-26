Father arrested after three toddlers were found alone outside in Macomb Township

article

Three young children all under the age of 4 years old, were found on outside on Saturday morning in Macomb Township.

The children were standing unaccompanied near the street and not dressed for the cold weather with no shoes or winter jackets at 9:15 a.m., according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The children were found in the 47100 block of Blossom Lane, and deputies found that at the listed address the sliding door was open. After a welfare check, they found that no adults were home.

Dispatch contacted children’s father, who admitted to leaving the children home alone.

The children’s father, a 36-year-old male, from Macomb Township, returned to the scene and was arrested without incident.

He was initially lodged at the Macomb County Jail but has since bonded out.

The three children were all checked out by medical staff due to the weather conditions. All three were cleared and turned over to their mother.

"I am appalled at the decision of the suspect to leave his very young children home alone, to fend for themselves," said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a release. "We are so thankful for the good Samaritan who initially stopped and tended to these children until Deputies arrived."



