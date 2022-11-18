Father charged after argument with son leads to stabbing in Eastpointe

article

A man is facing charges after authorities say he stabbed his son during an argument in Eastpointe on Wednesday.

Richard Raymond Mayack, 68, and his 35-year-old son, Vince, had a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight at a home in the 24000 block of Kelly Road, authorities said. During that fight, Mayack is accused of grabbing a knife and stabbing his son in the head and abdomen.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is stable and expected to survive.

Mayack was charged with assault with intent to murder and domestic violence. His bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety bond, no 10%. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.

"This is a sad situation for the family. A family argument should never escalate to any type of violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Mayack is due back in court Nov. 29 for a probable cause hearing.