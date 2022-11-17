Father stabs son during argument in Eastpointe

A man is in critical condition after his father stabbed him Wednesday in Eastpointe.

Police said the 68-year-old suspect and his 35-year-old son were arguing in the 24000 block of Kelly Road just after 7 p.m. when the father stabbed the son.

When police arrived, they found the victim holding his side and bleeding profusely, they said.

The father was arrested, while the victim was taken to a hospital.