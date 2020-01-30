Father dead after Detroit house fire that police have labeled 'suspicious'

A 44-year-old man died in a house fire early Thursday morning in what officials are calling a "suspicious fire."

At approximately 2:47 a.m., an unknown suspect threw an object inside a house in the 14200 Block of Mayfield, catching it on fire, a preliminary report from police said.

"Our son was in there and he was the only one who didn't make it out," said Brenda Lucy, the victim's mom. "I could say so much about him. Very intelligent, comical, have you laughing all the time, everyone loved him."

Four victims were able to escape, however, the fifth person, identified as Leo Garrett, was discovered deceased inside the home.

Following a preliminary report from police attributing the incident as a firebombing, officials later backtracked on that statement. Investigators cannot find evidence that an accelerant was used at the location.

The deceased victim is the father of LaTae'O Garrett, who was killed last summer over his Cartier sunglasses at a gas station.

"My grandson was a good person, my son was a good person and neither one of them deserved it," Lucy said. "They were both murdered."

Advertisement

Garrett's family said he became depressed after his son was killed. For the family to experience its newest tragedy, it's too much to bear.

"I want Detroit to get act together, because when you do something you cause pain for a lot of people," Lucy said. "I don't want nobody to ever be in my shoes ever."

Investigators spent Thursday searching for clues. Even a dog was sent to the scene to search for evidence. However, they need your help in finding the person responsible for this fire that turned to a homicide.

If you have information, please contact the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.