Father in custody, toddler safe after Ann Arbor kidnapping and standoff

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said the father of a 2-year-old girl has been safely taken into custody in Ann Arbor after kidnapping his own child and then holding deputies at bay for several hours.

Deputies said it started around 3:30 Wednesday morning in the 9000 block of Julie Drive in Ann Arbor. According to deputies, the man and another suspect were armed when they forced their inside the home, assaulted those inside, and then took his 2-year-old girl.

Authorities tracked him to the Victory Inn and Suites, about 10 miles away.

Police blocked the roads and entrances to the hotel as they negotiated with the man. The second person with him was not inside the hotel and has not yet been identified.

Around 9 a.m., deputies said he father surrendered by walking out of the hotel.

The little girl was returned to mom and authorities are still searching for the other suspect.