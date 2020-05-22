Father of 20-year-old patient who beat elderly man at Detroit nursing home says son shouldn't have been there

The video of a 20-year-old brutally beating an elderly patient at a Detroit nursing home has gotten national attention - and even the President has weighed in. Now police are investigating a possible second incident caught on camera while the young man's father says there's more to the story.

The 20-year-old, who FOX 2 is not identifying as he has not yet been charged with a crime, was on video beating an elderly patient at Westwood Nursing Center earlier this week. The violent video is incredibly difficult to watch for most - including the father of the younger man, who says he's praying for the elderly victim.

"That hurts to see that," he said. "What he did is wrong and (I offer) my apologies to the victim's family."

The father, who asked not to be identified, said his son has had several health issues growing home, has autism, and called from a group home in Chelsea last week to say he wasn't sleeping, was feeling anxious, and hearing voices.

"I just don't want people to think that he's this vicious individual. He's got mental issues," his father said.

He said his son called 911 and was taken to a mental health facility in Ann Arbor. Last Wednesday, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and said he was supposed to be taken to another facility to be quarantined.

"It should've never happened because he should've never been put in that environment."

His father also says there is a pending case in Washtenaw County where his son is accused of assaulting a staff member at another group home. The young man's father says he's had serious behavioral problems for a long time and should have been closely monitored at Westwood.

"Had I known he was there I would've never have consented to it," he said.

On the 20-year-old's YouTube channel, you can see dozens of boxing videos and so-called pranks. The young man is known to attend NorWayne Boxing Gym but the folks there say he was never a member or a part of the gyms youth program. They issued a statement on their website:

"We share everyone's sadness over this situation. What this highlights is the importance of helping at-risk kids in our community at an early age."

Meanwhile an attorney for Westwood Nursing Center tells FOX 2 they were unaware of the attack until they saw the video, they're investigating the situation and cooperating with police. They added the young man was not a long-term resident.

Detroit police say the man is in custody and awaiting charges. Police are now investigating whether the same man is involved in another beating of an elderly woman.

